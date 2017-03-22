Report: Suspects bites Youngstown police officer, tries to take gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Youngstown turned into a brawl as officers tried to subdue a man who was pulled over for not using his turn signal.

Officers stopped William Sullivan, 27, on W. Evergreen Ave. about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after he failed to signal at least two turns as he was driving.

During the stop, officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and found a baggie of pot in the console of the car, according to a police report.

As they were attempting to arrest Sullivan, he became combative, struggling with officers and kicking them as they tried to handcuff him. At one point, an officer used a taser on Sullivan three times but it was not effective. In the course of the struggle, Sullivan bit an officer, breaking the skin and attempted to take his gun, the report stated.

After several attempts to subdue Sullivan, they were finally able to restrain him.

One officer was treated at the scene by paramedics while another was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

Sullivan is charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest, aggravated robbery and drug possession.