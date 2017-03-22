Storm Team 27: AM flurries, sunny afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

There’s the small risk for a snow shower or two to start the day. Little accumulation expected. Temperatures will be climbing out of the 20s this morning. Highs will only reach the lower 30s today. Gusty wind will make it feel colder.

Temperatures warm back up on Thursday with highs returning to the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine.

There is a chance for a wintry mix Friday morning with more rain this weekend. Highs will push into the lower 60s.

Forecast:

Today : Snow shower or flurry this morning.  (20%) Partly to mostly sunny and windy.
High: 32

Tonight:  Mostly clear.  Cold.
Low:  12

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix possible, changing to rain showers and tapering off early afternoon. (60%)
High: 58    Low: 33

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 63    Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 61    Low: 49

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 60    Low: 50

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered showers.  (60%)
High: 60    Low:   48

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   48    Low:   39

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s