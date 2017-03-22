Storm Team 27: Sunny, breezy and cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

A sunny and cold afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 30s today. Gusty wind will make it feel colder.

Temperatures warm back up on Thursday with highs returning to the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine.

There is a chance for a wintry mix Friday morning with more rain this weekend. Highs will push into the lower 60s.

Forecast:

Today : Mostly sunny and windy.

High: 32

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold.

Low: 12

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A wintry mix possible, changing to rain showers and tapering off early afternoon. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 49

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 61 Low: 49

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 39

