Tornado sirens will sound statewide today

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tornado sirens will sound across the buckeye state Wednesday morning for the annual statewide tornado drill.

The sirens will sound at exactly 9:50 a.m. They’ll be activated one time for three minutes.

This drill is part of Ohio’s Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week.

It’s a great time for schools, businesses and families to discuss and practice their emergency plan.

Schools will be teaching students about what to do during a tornado like getting into the tuck position under desks with their hands over their heads.

“We want our kids to be prepared and informed. We don’t want to scare them, but this is something that can happen and our teachers do a really good job of preparing our kids,” Principal Jim Vivo, Lordstown Schools.

The students will practice two other tornado drills in April and May.