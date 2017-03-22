Wilbur C. Lint, Sr. Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Wilbur C Lint Sr., age 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

He was born on August 14, 1938, in Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alexander and Edith (Sckozen) Lint.

Wilbur is survived by his children, Melissa (John) LaNeve of Niles, Wilbur C (Kendra) Lint, Jr. of Campbell, Eva (Nick) Nasser of Austintown, Mike, Judy, Pat, Jimmy, Vicki McCale; siblings, Sandy Matthews, Jim, Leonard Lint, Tom, John Ritter; his former wife, Wanda Lint of Campbell; 20 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Wilbur was preceded in death by his son, William McCale, Jr.; grandson, John A LaNeve II; brothers, Don, Lewis Lint and father-in-law, Chester R. Hughes.

Before his retirement Wilbur worked as a security guard.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. To send condolences to Wilbur’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.

