Youngstown crime activity: Man crashes, tells police ‘everyone’s Irish today’

Wednesday, March 15

12:24 a.m. – Midlothian Ave., Sally and Shawna Lewis, 54 and 31 respectively, were issued citations for drug possession following a traffic stop. Both were found to have drug paraphernalia on them, according to a police report. Sally Lewis was found to have a crack pipe and Shawna Lewis was found to have a broken syringe, the report stated.

5:02 p.m. – 1300 block Forestview Dr., Antonio Crockett, 31, was charged with several drug violations following a raid. Police seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and $1,436 in cash from the house, according to a police report.

6:54 p.m. – 1700 Wellington Ave., Staffon Hall, 23, was charged with drug possession following a raid. Police seized several drugs, including crack cocaine, Tramadol and alprazolam pills, according to a police report. A digital scale and $540 in cash were also found, the report stated.

8:43 p.m. – 2000 block E. Midlothian Ave., telecommunications harassment, a man told police he had been receiving threatening phone calls from a person saying they were going to harm him and his family.

Thursday, March 16

4:01 p.m. – Pasadena Ave. – Shawta Hasley, 21, was charged with drug possession and obstructing official business. According to a police report, Hasley was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation. Hasley gave officers a fictitious name but was unable to spell it and was found to have cocaine and heroin in his possession, according to the report.

6:39 p.m. – North Lakeview Ave. – Dion Williams, 38, of Warren, was charged with driving under suspension and liquor consumption in a vehicle. According to a police report, Williams’s vehicle was stopped in the middle of North Lakeview Ave., impeding traffic. When officers approached Williams, police said they found a clear glass containing vodka and an empty vodka bottle in the vehicle. Williams also had a suspended license.

9:25 p.m. – 300 block of Park Ave., aggravated robbery, a clerk at the CVS store reported an incident to police that happened earlier that night. The report did not give details of the incident.

Friday, March 17

12:16 a.m. – 2300 block of Donald Ave., Peter Harasyn, 37, was charged with burglary. Police were called to the area on reports of a brother and sister fighting. When police arrived, they found that Harasyn had locked his sister out of the house, according to a police report. Harasyn appeared “high intoxicated” and several items in the house were damaged, including a TV and dining room window, and furniture was also askew, the report stated.

2:48 p.m. – Market St. and Marion Ave., Darrell Merriweather, 30, was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. Police found a handgun and magazine in the glove compartment of the vehicle, according to a police report.

11:02 p.m. – 500 block of Detroit Ave., Lamar McQueen, 27, was charged with drug possession and driving under a child support suspension following a traffic stop. Police observed McQueen make a turn onto E. Boston Ave. and drive into the path of the oncoming lane of traffic. He pulled into a driveway on Detroit Ave. where police found four baggies of marijuana in the console of his vehicle, according to a police report.

11:08 p.m. – N. Pearl St., Luis Hernandez, 54, arrested and charged with OVI, failure to control and weapons while intoxicated after he crashed into a pole in the area of N. Pearl and Oak streets, according to a police report. When asked if he had been drinking, Hernandez replied, “Oh, yeah, everyone’s Irish today,” the report stated. Police said he then said he had “quite a few” drinks and was “going down the street to the bar for more drinks.” Police reported finding a loaded gun in the car. Hernandez has a CCW permit.

Saturday, March 18

12:22 a.m. – Wick Ave., Chris Hamilton, 21, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Hamilton attempted to drive the wrong way down Phelps St. from Federal St. She then backed over the curb, turned around and continued to drive, the report stated. Hamilton committed several other traffic infractions as she drove, including running a red light, and driving the wrong way on a portion of Wick Ave. – narrowly missing other vehicles, the report stated.

10:22 p.m. – W. Federal St., Darren Moore, 51, was charged with driving under the influence. Officers observed Moore rev his engine and drive at a high rate of speed on W. Federal St. as patrons were leaving the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Moore pulled over at the WRTA bus station where officers found him to be intoxicated and having an open bottle of vodka in his car, according to a police report.

Sunday, March 19

12:13 a.m. – Dryden Ave., Taqwilla Robinson, 32, and Keyoshia Shaw, 23, were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officers pulled over the vehicle driven by Robinson because several air fresheners were obscuring the driver’s view and they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, according to a police report. A search of both occupants and the car uncovered several drugs including marijuana, cocaine, crack-cocaine, Tramadol pills, cash, a handgun and digital scale. Robinson was charged with drug possession. Shaw was charged with drug possession, trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

4:50 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and N. Brockway Ave., Ray Brown II, 36, was charged with drug possession and domestic violence after officers say they found him asleep inside a parked car. A female caller told police she believed Brown to have been under the influence of drugs and that she has suffered beatings from him, according to the report. As police were speaking to the female, Brown walked into a nearby Circle K to purchase items when a bag of pills fell out of his pant leg, the report stated.

8 p.m. – corner of Rush Blvd. And E. Florida Ave., Cullen Lyon, 18, and Tyshawn Rutledge, 18, were arrested for disorderly conduct. Police were called to a fight where about 35 people had gathered. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse and Lyon and Rutledge did not comply, according to a police report.

Monday, March 20

5:35 p.m. – Oakwood Avenue at Meridan Road, Karen Pipino, 49, was charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Police found Pipino behind the wheel of a car that was resting partially on the road, devil strip and sidewalk. Police said Pipino refused a field sobriety test and breathalyzer.

5:37 p.m. – 600 block of Belmont Ave., Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after police were called to the area on reports of a man with a gun outside of the Dorothy Day House. Officers found two men running away on George Street. They stopped the men and found a black BB gun near the front door of a business on George Street where they had stopped, according to a report. An ID check showed that Figueroa had an outstanding warrant on aggravated menacing charge.

5:52 p.m. – 100 block of E. Warren Ave., Rudolph Alford, 65, was charged with drug possession following a raid. Police found crack cocaine, digital scales and over $3,000 in cash in the house.

Tuesday, March 21

10:41 a.m. – Commerce St., Scott Lippiatt, 56, was charged with OVI and consumption in a motor vehicle after he drove onto a street that was closed for construction, according to a police report. Police said Lippiatt’s blood alcohol content was .161, two times the legal limit.

2:34 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Keylon White, 23, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and drug trafficking. Police were called to the Circle K after reports of someone being threatened with a gun. Officers encountered White walking away from the area. After questioning him, police found a loaded handgun in his waistband along with marijuana and a digital scale on him, according to a police report.

5:34 p.m. – W. Evergreen Ave., William Sullivan, 27, was charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest, aggravated robbery and drug possession following a traffic stop. Police pulled Sullivan over for failing to signal a turn. As officers were attempting to arrest Sullivan, after finding marijuana in his car, he became combative, kicking officers and biting one of them, according to a police report. At one point, Sullivan attempted to take a police officer’s gun, the report stated.

7:14 p.m. – Saranac Avenue at Wick Avenue, William Tondo, 24, of Palestine, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Tondo was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for failure to signal a turn. Officers discovered a crack pipe on the seat where Tondo was seated, according to a police report. Tondo also turned over a syringe to police prior to being booked into the Mahoning County Jail, the report stated.

10:22 p.m. – 400 block Knox St., burglary, a man said his house was broken into sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. He said his back door was forced open and his 78″ flat screen TV and shotgun were missing.

10:21 p.m. – 700 block Kendis Circle, criminal damaging/endangering, a man told police he had been arguing with another man inside his apartment and that person punched a hole in his bedroom wall.