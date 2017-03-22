Youngstown Symphony performs for Poland Elementary students

Thirty-two musicians from the Youngstown Symphony came to the school to put on its Young People's Concert

By Published:
Thirty-two musicians from the Youngstown Symphony came to the school to put on its Young People's Concert.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Elementary students got to see quite the performance on Wednesday morning.

Thirty-two musicians from the Youngstown Symphony came to the school to put on its Young People’s Concert. The traveling orchestra includes violinists, drummers and other performers.

Wednesday’s performance was “Journey to Freedom,” teaching students about the different ethnic populations in the Mahoning Valley.

Music Director Randall Fleischer said to keep young kids paying attention, you have to get creative.

“The performances are active. We have the kids clapping to the beat. We have them raising their hands when they hear this. We have them singing along,” he said.

The Youngstown Symphony will visit South Range School on Friday.

The Symphony has been performing at schools for the last four years.

Tune into WKBN 27 First News on Thursday morning as WKBN finds out why schools did away with going on field trips to the Symphony. Those reports start at 5 a.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s