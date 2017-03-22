Youngstown Symphony performs for Poland Elementary students

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Elementary students got to see quite the performance on Wednesday morning.

Thirty-two musicians from the Youngstown Symphony came to the school to put on its Young People’s Concert. The traveling orchestra includes violinists, drummers and other performers.

Wednesday’s performance was “Journey to Freedom,” teaching students about the different ethnic populations in the Mahoning Valley.

Music Director Randall Fleischer said to keep young kids paying attention, you have to get creative.

“The performances are active. We have the kids clapping to the beat. We have them raising their hands when they hear this. We have them singing along,” he said.

The Youngstown Symphony will visit South Range School on Friday.

The Symphony has been performing at schools for the last four years.

