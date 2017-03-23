2017 Liberty Softball Preview

Liberty opens play this Saturday against Crestview.

Liberty Leopards High School Softball

Head Coach: Andrew Wilde
2016 Record: 9-12 (4-10), All-American Conference

Key Returnees
Marissa Gutierrez, 3B/C (SR)
Allie Longo, P (SR)
Kylie Mowery, IF (JR)
Nicole Patrone, 2B/OF (JR)
Melanie Bardol, C/IF (SO)
Sydney Lara, IF (SO)
Morgan Orr, CF (SO)

Strengths
Senior Allie Longo will be back in the circle as the team’s ace for the second consecutive year. Marissa Gutierrez will also be counted upon to lend her leadership in 2017. A pair of freshman will be expected to see playing time in Madison Weinreber (1B) and Savanna Houk (IF/P).

Weaknesses
The Lady Leopards graduated 5 four-year starters from last year’s 9-win team. With experience an issue, Liberty will look to establish the upcoming campaign with a group of unseasoned but talented girls.

2017 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at Crestview, 11
Mar. 27 – Niles, 5
Mar. 28 – at Brookfield, 5
Mar. 30 – Brookfield, 5
Mar. 31 – at Warren JFK, 5
Apr. 3 – East, 5
Apr. 4 – at East, 5
Apr. 7 – Pymatuning Valley, 5
Apr. 8 – East Palestine (DH), 11
Apr. 10 – at Newton Falls, 5
Apr. 15 – at Springfield (DH) 1
Apr. 17 – at LaBrae, 5
Apr. 18 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 20 – at Lakeview, 5
Apr. 24 – Girard, 5
Apr. 25 – at Girard, 5
Apr. 29 – at Maplewood (DH), 11
May 1 – at Champion, 5
May 2 – Champion, 5
May 3 – at Columbiana, 5
May 4 – at Lakeside, 5
May 8 – at Campbell Memorial, 5
May 9 – Campbell Memorial, 5

