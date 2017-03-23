Brian Scott Siler Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Brian S. Siler 59, of Mineral Ridge died Thursday evening, March 23, 2017 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born November 8, 1957 in Warren, Ohio to Robert J. and Phyllis Larsen Siler and had been a lifelong area resident.

Brian was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and had been a pipefitter working through the Local 396 for 38 years.

He enjoyed sailing, photography and snow skiing.

He owned a photography studio with his daughter, Kiersten and had supported his daughter Rachel in all her sporting activities.

Besides his wife, the former Valerie Higley, he leaves his mother; two daughters, Rachael (Joseph) Hudak of Sumter, South Carolina and Kiersten Siler of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Russell Siler in Marion, Ohio; two sisters, Susan Siler of Miami, Florida and Rosyland Siler of Delaware, Ohio; his grandson, Logan Hudak, and three nephews, Steven, Alex and David Siler.

His father is deceased.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Harvest Point Church, 6100 Tod Avenue SW in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks material contributions be considered to go to the Go Fund Me account set up on Facebook for Brian Siler’s Emergency Medical Fund.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



