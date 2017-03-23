Charles L. Brown Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charles L. Brown 55, of Warren died Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born September 25, 1961 in Warren, Ohio to William E. and Marilyn L. McPherson and was a lifelong area resident.

He was an Army veteran and had worked for Alcoa for several years.

Charles was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He enjoyed gambling, fishing, nature, football and cookouts.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Besides his wife, the former Darlene Giaurtis, he will be sadly missed by his four daughters, Roxanne Giaurtis of Cortland, Charlene (Damon) Croyle of Vienna, Rachael Brown and Stephanie Brown, both of Warren; two sisters and a brother; as well as eleven grandchildren.

Besides his parents, his sister, Ginnie Brown is deceased.

Memorial services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home. To view obituary visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

