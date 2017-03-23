Cincy parents charged after child reports overdose in parking lot



CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) – Two parents in Ohio are charged with putting their 9-year-old daughter’s life at risk after they overdosed on heroin while driving.

The girl was riding in a car with her parents when she realized her father was passed out from a heroin overdose in the passenger seat and her mother, who was also overdosing, was in and out of consciousness as she drove the vehicle.

The girl called her grandmother.

“She was very frantic, scared, crying, screaming, ‘Grandma, I’m going to die,’” Anna Dove said.

The girl’s mother managed to get pulled over and the girl put the car into park.

Dove called 911. Dispatchers told her to have the girl call 911. Police were then able to track the phone the girl was using to a Queensgate auto service parking lot.

Security cameras captured video of emergency crews arriving and taking the girl away from the vehicle as they gave Naloxone to the parents. Both were revived.

The girl’s mother, Paula Smith, and her father, Charles Dove, have both been charged.