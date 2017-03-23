Family hopes new posters lead to tips about 8 slain near Piketon

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot at four homes on April 22, 2016

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine visits the four crime scenes in the Piketon shooting investigation.
Courtesy: WCMH

CHILLICOTHE, OH (AP) — Relatives of eight people slain in southern Ohio last year are distributing posters with photos of the victims in hopes of turning up local tips about the unsolved case.

Seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were found shot at four homes near Piketon on April 22, 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the state helped the victims’ relatives print 1,000 posters that they began distributing Wednesday. They advertise a $10,000 reward for information that leads to whoever is responsible for the slayings.

The motive also remains a mystery.

An Ohio appeals court recently rejected a newspaper request for access to coroner’s office evidence in the case. The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a separate request from the Dispatch and the Cincinnati Enquirer for the complete autopsy reports.

