Kennedy Catholic: LIVE updates from State Final

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s battle with Girard College in the PIAA Class A State Final is underway at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Golden Eagles hold a 6-5 lead with 4:00 left in the first quarter.

They were assessed a technical foul before the game began thanks to having the wrong color uniform. That means Head Coach Rick Mancino will not be permitted to stand during the game.

Kennedy Catholic is seeking their second straight state championship. A victory today in Hershey would seal up the eighth state crown in program history, which would tie them with Chester for most in Pennsylvania story.

