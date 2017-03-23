Kennedy Catholic: LIVE updates from State Final

By Published: Updated:
Kennedy Catholic faces Girard College in the boys basketball state championship.

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s battle with Girard College in the PIAA Class A State Final is underway at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Golden Eagles hold a 6-5 lead with 4:00 left in the first quarter.

They were assessed a technical foul before the game began thanks to having the wrong color uniform. That means Head Coach Rick Mancino will not be permitted to stand during the game.

Kennedy Catholic is seeking their second straight state championship.  A victory today in Hershey would seal up  the eighth state crown in program history, which would tie them with Chester for most in Pennsylvania story.

***Stay with WKBN & WKBN.com for updates and complete coverage of Kennedy Catholic’s quest for a state title throughout the day.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s