Lisa Marie Mehler Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Lisa Marie Mehler of Sharpsville passed away at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, in her residence. She was 45.

Lisa was born October 19, 1971, in Sharon, a daughter of Oscar C. and Carol Amon Mehler.

She attended the former Mercer County Crippled Children’s Society and Notre Dame Parochial Grade School, both Hermitage. A 1990 alumna of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage, she graduated with an Associate’s Degree in 1992 from Penn State, Shenango Valley Campus and cum laude from Westminster College, New Wilmington, in 1995.

She was employed by The Herald as an Editorial Assistant and staff writer from 1995 until 2009, when her health began to decline.

Lisa was an avid reader and had a large library of books, both in hard cover and on her iPad. She kept in touch with friends and family through Facebook. She also enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed the big cities, as well as the beach. She was a big fan of basketball and football, especially the Kennedy Golden Eagles, Westminster Titans, Duke basketball and Notre Dame football and of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lisa never thought of herself as handicapped and could light up the room with her smile and sparkling personality. A deeply religious woman, she had a litany of prayers she recited every day and if asked to pray for someone, they would be on her list forever. She also had four Goddaughters whom she loved dearly.

Lisa was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Surviving besides her parents are her aunts and uncles who were always there for her, Betty and Nick Simko and Shirley Gotch, all Hermitage and Robert and Terry Mehler, Masury. Although Lisa had no siblings, she thought of her cousins as such. They include, Tracy Kline, Tina Marrie, Michael Simko, Doug Bates, Lori Mikulas, Ryan Gotch, Robert Mehler, Debbie Vannoy, Scott Mehler and Gary Mehler and their spouses and all their children. She also leaves her very special friends, Amy Wertz and Molly West.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Catherine Mehler and Stanley and Mildred Amon and two aunts, Mary Lou Bates and Carol Mehler.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 or to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.



