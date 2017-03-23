Mahoning County indictments: March 23, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 23, 2017:

Elizabeth Norberg: Theft and misuse of credit card

Stacy Summers: Three counts of forgery and four counts of receiving stolen property

Hillary G. Hamilton, Carolina Vessup, Jesus E. Martinez and Jose Nunez: Two counts of telecommunications fraud, two counts of identity fraud and one count of falsification with forfeiture specifications

Alyssa Heydle and Robert McGuire, Jr.: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, attempted burglary, trespass in a habitation, possessing criminal tools, attempted breaking and entering and two counts of breaking and entering

Michelle Walp and Keith Brooks: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Rory Stephenson: Fail to verify current address

Clemale Bills: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, obstructing official business, possession of drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jonathon Gronvall: Using weapons while intoxicated

David Kopnitsky: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Bralia Rodgers: Possession of cocaine

Christopher Woloschak: Burglary and grand theft

DeAngelo Benson, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and possession of drugs

Khamray Bonner: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Bernita Carter: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Damion Drummond: Possession of cocaine

Zikome Franklin: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility and possession of cocaine

Carlos Herring: Possession of cocaine

Dale Kennedy: Possession of marijuana and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Carlton Sims: Possession of heroin

Robert Varner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

David M. Comstock: Theft of drugs

Benjamin Joltin: Grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery

Deven Devon Mims: Felonious assault

Allen Torres: Burglary

Abdliezl Hassan AKA Abdiezl Hassen: Fail to notify change of address

Donald Williams, Jr. and Luke Wilson: Vehicular vandalism

Derek L. Smith and Joseph Digicomo: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine

Anthony P. Vigorito: Four counts of forgery, two counts of noncompliance with Chapter 6109 Rules Falsification and two counts of tampering with records