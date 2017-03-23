Mahoning County indictments: March 23, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 23, 2017:
Elizabeth Norberg: Theft and misuse of credit card
Stacy Summers: Three counts of forgery and four counts of receiving stolen property
Hillary G. Hamilton, Carolina Vessup, Jesus E. Martinez and Jose Nunez: Two counts of telecommunications fraud, two counts of identity fraud and one count of falsification with forfeiture specifications
Alyssa Heydle and Robert McGuire, Jr.: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification, attempted burglary, trespass in a habitation, possessing criminal tools, attempted breaking and entering and two counts of breaking and entering
Michelle Walp and Keith Brooks: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Rory Stephenson: Fail to verify current address
Clemale Bills: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, obstructing official business, possession of drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jonathon Gronvall: Using weapons while intoxicated
David Kopnitsky: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, vehicular assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Bralia Rodgers: Possession of cocaine
Christopher Woloschak: Burglary and grand theft
DeAngelo Benson, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and possession of drugs
Khamray Bonner: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Bernita Carter: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Damion Drummond: Possession of cocaine
Zikome Franklin: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility and possession of cocaine
Carlos Herring: Possession of cocaine
Dale Kennedy: Possession of marijuana and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Carlton Sims: Possession of heroin
Robert Varner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
David M. Comstock: Theft of drugs
Benjamin Joltin: Grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery
Deven Devon Mims: Felonious assault
Allen Torres: Burglary
Abdliezl Hassan AKA Abdiezl Hassen: Fail to notify change of address
Donald Williams, Jr. and Luke Wilson: Vehicular vandalism
Derek L. Smith and Joseph Digicomo: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine
Anthony P. Vigorito: Four counts of forgery, two counts of noncompliance with Chapter 6109 Rules Falsification and two counts of tampering with records
.