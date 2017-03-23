Water plant operator charged with falsifying employees’ records

Related Coverage Youngstown Water employees sentenced for false certifications

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District’s chief of operations has been indicted on charges of falsifying the training certificates of Youngstown Water Department employees.

Anthony Vigorito, 41, of Niles, was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury Thursday on the following six counts:

Two counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies

Two counts of criminal non-compliance with Ohio Revised Code Chapter 6109 (Ohio’s safe drinking water law), unclassified felonies

Two counts of tampering with records, third-degree felonies

Vigorito is still employed at MVSD.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Vigorito offered continuing education courses for water operators. He is accused of falsifying the training certificates of Youngstown employees, primarily in 2013 and 2014, by claiming they had taken the courses, when, in fact, they never took or completed the classes as required.

Last month, 26 employees of the Youngstown Water Department pleaded guilty to falsifying their contact hours in the Franklin County Municipal Court. They were ordered to pay restitution, fines and to complete community service. Certified water operators’ licenses also were suspended for a year.

A copy of the indictment is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.