Marijuana Kool-Aid found in car during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers reported finding 2 pounds of high-grade marijuana and two quarts of marijuana Kool-Aid in a car.

Troopers stopped the 2014 Chevrolet Impala just after 11 a.m. last Thursday near milepost 174 in Summit County. Highway Patrol said the driver was speeding and had driven over marked lanes.

During questioning, troopers reported smelling marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered the marijuana and marijuana Kool-Aid in the trunk.

Highway Patrol said the drugs have a street value of $10,000.

The driver, Kyle A. Simms, 23, of Taylor, Mich., was charged with trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.