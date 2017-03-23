Military Humvee reported stolen from Ohio National Guard armory

STOW, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a military Humvee stolen from the Ohio National Guard armory in Stow, Ohio.

The patrol said the theft was discovered around 3:30pm Wednesday at the armory, located at 4630 Allen Road in Stow.

Investigators said someone cut through a chain link fence, entered a secure area, disabled the Humvee’s locks and drove off with the vehicle.

The Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 near the right tail light.

There were no witnesses to the theft.

Anyone with information on the Humvee theft is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677.

