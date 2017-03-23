Military Humvee stolen from National Guard Armory in Stow

The patrol said the theft was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

By Published:
A Humvee was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Stow, Ohio.

STOW, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a military Humvee stolen from the Ohio National Guard armory in Stow.

The patrol said the theft was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the armory located at 4630 Allen Road.

Investigators said someone cut through a chain link fence, entered a secure area, disabled the Humvee’s locks and drove off with the vehicle.

The Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 near the right tail light.

There were no witnesses to the theft.

Anyone with information on the Humvee theft is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s