Officer fires at stabbing suspect near Ohio State University campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her neck Thursday afternoon after Columbus police said she was stabbed in a house on Neil Avenue near The Ohio State University campus.

Sergeant Rich Weiner said the 22-year-old suspect and the victim are roommates. They believe the incident started as a fight between the suspect and a third person who came over to the house.

According to Columbus police, the suspect threatened the other person, a man, with a knife. The other man ran out of the house.

At some point after that, Weiner said the 19-year-old roommate of the suspect was stabbed in the neck. She then ran across the street for help.

“There was large amounts of blood,” Weiner said. “From what we were being told, I mean, it’s squirting out.”

When an officer arrived, he helped apply pressure to the gash until medics arrived.

Police officers went across the street to look for the suspect. When they entered the house, the suspect ran out the back door.

“He was met by another officer who was in the rear,” Weiner said. “It was at that location in the rear of the house that that officer discharged his firearm. There was one shot. The suspect continued running to the park, which is probably about 200 yards from the house.”

The suspect was taken into custody by Columbus police and OSU police at the park.

The victim and the suspect were both taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center. The victim was in critical condition and after undergoing surgery, has been stabilized.

The suspect is also stable and has cuts to his arms. Weiner said he was not injured by the bullet fired by the officer.

Police found two knives outside the house where the officer fired his weapon. Both knives had blood on them.

No charges have yet been filed against the suspect. Weiner said the suspect will likely face a charge of felonious assault.

Victor Uhas, who owns an apartment building on the next block, said the neighborhood has generally been very quiet in the 35 years he’s owned that building, other than the attacks at Ohio State in November.

“You know, it’s getting closer and closer now. Now it’s only three blocks away. It’s something to be concerned about,” Uhas said, adding that he believed the two incidents were “totally coincidental” and unrelated.

The block of Neil Avenue that was taped off is expected to reopen by about 9 p.m.

Police said they are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to check out the inside of the house.

As in any police-involved shooting, Weiner said the officer who fired a shot will have a couple of weeks to “gather [his] thoughts” before giving a formal statement.

