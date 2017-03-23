Ohio senator working to keep deadly opioid fentanyl out of the US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio senator is working with fellow lawmakers in Washington to combat the growing opioid problem around the region and state.

Overdose deaths have doubled in recent years.

“We know this is not just terrible for the addict whose life can sometimes end from the addiction, but it upends the entire family,” Senator Sherrod Brown said. “The family has to deal with an addicted mother, or sister, or son and it’s a terrible, terrible thing. We need all hands on deck.”

Brown wants to keep fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, out of the U.S.

He, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are working to get high-tech equipment to detect the drug in packages and shipments before getting into the country.

Brown said it should be easier for Ohioans to access recovery treatment than it is to get the drugs that feed their addictions.

