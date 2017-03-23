Ohio senator working to keep deadly opioid fentanyl out of the US

Senator Sherrod Brown is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to get high-tech equipment to scan packages and shipments

By Published: Updated:
heroin drugs epidemic overdose generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio senator is working with fellow lawmakers in Washington to combat the growing opioid problem around the region and state.

Overdose deaths have doubled in recent years.

“We know this is not just terrible for the addict whose life can sometimes end from the addiction, but it upends the entire family,” Senator Sherrod Brown said. “The family has to deal with an addicted mother, or sister, or son and it’s a terrible, terrible thing. We need all hands on deck.”

Brown wants to keep fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, out of the U.S.

He, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are working to get high-tech equipment to detect the drug in packages and shipments before getting into the country.

Brown said it should be easier for Ohioans to access recovery treatment than it is to get the drugs that feed their addictions.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s