Police in Hermitage participating in statewide traffic enforcement

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Hermitage will be looking for traffic violations as part of a statewide aggressive-driving enforcement wave.

Police will be looking for speeding, work zones safety violations and passing violations through April 30. Drivers going too fast for conditions, following too closely or other aggressive-driving actions will also be cited.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce the number of aggressive-driving related crashes, injuries and deaths.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said speeding played a role in 33,176 crashes in 2015, including 467 fatal crashes.

Below is a table showing the number of crashes and fatalities attributed to aggressive driving behaviors and distracted driving statewide in 2015, according to PennDOT data:

Contributing Factor Crashes Fatal crashes Speed-Related 33,176 467 Distracted Driver 14,805 61 Improper Turning-Related 12,928 78 Proceeded Without Clearance 8,434 40 Careless/Illegal Passing 4,389 60 Tailgating 5,829 5

Police departments that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,154 aggressive-driving related citations, including 28,235 for speeding. Failing to stop for red lights and stop signs was the second most-common offense, resulting in 2,807 citations.

Additionally, the enforcement accounted for 37 felony arrests, 61 fugitives apprehended and 132 impaired driving arrests.