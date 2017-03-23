Police: Pa. mom says ‘I didn’t want the kids anyway’ after sons overdose at school



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A mom in Pennsylvania is charged with attempted homicide involving her children.

According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, Samantha Brown, 27, from East McKeesport is accused of giving her 8 and 9-year-old sons prescription medication used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

The children were rushed to the hospital on March 1 after they became ill at school.

Police say both boys were foaming at the mouth, and one was unresponsive.

Police also say Brown told them she, quote: “didn’t want the kids anyway.”

But Brown says she never said that.

“I would never do the things I’m being accused of, never,” Brown said. “I love my children. I would never hurt my children. Never hurt my children ever.”

Brown is due back in court May 22.