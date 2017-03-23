Pound giving out free microchips to 100 Trumbull Co. dogs

The Trumbull County Dog Pound said the donation will help more dogs be reunited with their owners quicker if they're lost

By Published: Updated:
dog pound generic

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull K9 Connection is teaming up with the county dog pound to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

K9 Connection’s founder, Mark Rhodes, bought 100 microchips for the pound, which typically charges $25 for the technology. But next weekend, the first 100 dogs will receive theirs for free.

The chip is inserted in the dog’s back between the shoulder blades. The process of inserting the chip only takes a few seconds and becomes a permanent form of identification.

Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan said it’ll help the pound bring lost dogs back to their families quicker.

“Any dog that comes in here that has a microchip, once we scan them and once we get the number, within five minutes, we are able to call you and let you know that we have your dog here at this facility. So it’s a much better chance of getting them home.”

The chips will be passed out at the pound on Anderson Avenue NE in Warren on March 31 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s