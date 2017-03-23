Sharon couple who overdosed in front of son misses court for rehab

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – After overdosing in front of their 5-year-old son three weeks ago, a Sharon couple has now gone to rehab.

This is why Sarah Williams and Timothy Kolsky didn’t show up to their court hearing Wednesday.

Police Chief Gerald Smith said that’s a legitimate reason not to appear in court.

He said police issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

“The bench warrant was still issued. It’s a way to keep our hands on them so when they get out of rehab, we’ll pick them up on the warrant and make sure they answer to those charges in court,” Smith said. “Does the fact that they’re in rehab negate the crime they committed? Absolutely not.”

He hopes the rehabilitation is successful for the pair. Although it may help reduce the sentence phase, Smith said it doesn’t change the crime.

