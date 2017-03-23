Storm Team 27: Some Spring warmth on the way

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

After a dip this evening, temperatures will increase again toward morning.  Clouds will increase too with a chance for showers toward morning.  Look for a chance for showers early Friday with improving weather through the day.  Temperatures will climb into the middle 60’s by late afternoon!  Mild air will continue Friday night.

The weekend will be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 60’s Saturday and then middle 60’s Sunday.  The chance for showers return Saturday afternoon with more showers or thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

Warm temperatures stick around through early next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for showers toward morning. (60%)
Low: 32 (Early)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer. Chance for showers early. (60%)
High: 64

Friday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 64 Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 63 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(30%)
High: 56 Low: 32

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s