Storm Team 27: Some Spring warmth on the way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

After a dip this evening, temperatures will increase again toward morning. Clouds will increase too with a chance for showers toward morning. Look for a chance for showers early Friday with improving weather through the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60’s by late afternoon! Mild air will continue Friday night.

The weekend will be a warm one with highs in the mid to upper 60’s Saturday and then middle 60’s Sunday. The chance for showers return Saturday afternoon with more showers or thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday.

Warm temperatures stick around through early next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for showers toward morning. (60%)

Low: 32 (Early)

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer. Chance for showers early. (60%)

High: 64

Friday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 64 Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(30%)

High: 56 Low: 32

