Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, warmer

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Sunshine will start your Thursday with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will push into the middle 40’s Clouds will thicken up Thursday night with rain showers developing toward Friday morning. The risk for rain showers will stick around through early Friday. Warming up into the 60’s by afternoon!

Warmer weather builds in for the weekend with highs in the 60’s Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain showers will return late Saturday and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and Sunday.

Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast through early next week.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 46

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 35

Friday:Rain showers early. (80%) Mostly cloudy and windy

High: 62

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 61 Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 59 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 32

