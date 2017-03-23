Warren crime activity: McDonald’s customer sprayed mace in drive-thru

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Mom arrested after putting daughter on bus

Thursday, March 16

4:13 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., police conducted a traffic stop and said they smelled a strong scent of marijuana as they approached the car. Officers found suspected heroin, marijuana, and a digital scale. The driver, 29-year-old Deon Hugley, had hundreds of dollars in cash on him, according to a police report. He said the car, drugs, and scale weren’t his. Hugley is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

9:03 p.m. – 600 block of Elm Rd. NE, a woman told police she was unloading groceries from her car when several people started throwing snowballs at her car. She said two women and two men attacked her, hitting her in the face. Her father came out of the house and was also attacked, according to police. The woman knew the driver of the vehicle, according to a police report.

10:45 p.m. – 300 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, officers knocked on the door looking for 40-year-old James Toney, who was wanted on a warrant for theft. Amber Kearns, 29, answered the door and said he wasn’t there. Police found Toney hiding under a jacket in a children’s bedroom closet. He was arrested along with Kearns, who is charged with obstructing justice.

Friday, March 17

1 a.m. – 1100 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, a man said while he was driving, his ex-girlfriend was following him in another car and tried to run him off the road. He told police he later saw her walking out of his house, throwing canned goods at him and his car. The man said some things inside the house were missing or damaged. The man told police that the ex-girlfriend lives next door to him.

2:12 a.m. – 1300 block of Francis Ave. SE, a woman said she confronted the man she’d been seeing about him being with another woman. She said he punched her in the face and ripped a side mirror off her car. Police spoke with the man, who denied hitting her or damaging the car. He said he told her several times to leave.

12:42 p.m. – 400 block of Washington St. NE, a man reported to police that someone broke into his apartment sometime that morning and stole his wife’s medication.

3:48 p.m. – 1500 block of Ferndale Ave. SW, police responded to a report of a home burglary. The homeowner said someone broke into her house and stole baby clothes and a flat screen TV.

8:25 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Rd. NE, officers responded to a robbery at Walgreeens. The cashier said the robber was wearing a blue Duke sweatshirt, gray Carhartt hat and jeans. The cashier said he asked for cigarettes and then said he had a gun and demanded all the money in the register.

11:14 p.m. – 3000 block of Lancer Ct., police responded to reports of a fight involving a gun. They went to the hospital to talk with the victim, who said he was drinking with 34-year-old Earl Pace at a home in the 600 block of Packard Ave. When Pace left, the victim noticed a Play Station 4 and $100 was missing. He and another woman went to Lancer Court to see if the items were there and said Pace beat him up and pointed a gun at the woman. Police arrested Pace and charged him with felonious assault. He denied the assault and theft, according to police.

Saturday, March 18

10 p.m. – 1500 block of Clemmens Ave NW, a man said a woman he knew and an unknown man came to his house. He said they knocked him down and stole his wallet containing $360.

Sunday, March 19

3:25 a.m. – 600 block of Mercer Ave. NE, police responded to a report of a home burglary. The victim said two flat screen TVs, two Xbox Ones and $210 from a piggy bank were stolen. According to police, the person responsible cut themselves with glass from breaking a window to get in and left drops of blood throughout the house. The trail of blood led officers to Washington St. and Mercer Ave., where they found one of the TVs shattered.

Monday, March 20

1:55 a.m. – 1800 block of West Ave. NW, someone broke into Deliverance Temple Church. Nothing was missing, but several windows were broken.

Tuesday, March 21

4 a.m. – 1200 block of Market St., someone broke into the BP gas station and stole an ATM machine.

9:35 a.m. – 200 block of Laird Ave. SE, police arrested 25-year-old Cory Richards on a felonious assault warrant. They said he was hiding in the home’s basement.

2:46 p.m. – Jackson St. SW and Michelle Ave. SW, during a traffic stop, officers noticed the car’s passenger had scars consistent with drug abuse. She gave officers a packet of heroin, a packet of cocaine, a syringe, and a tin foil pipe. The woman agreed to go to a rehab center.

6:10 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, the manager of McDonald’s told police that an argument started when a drive-thru customer got upset with an incorrect order. Employees gave him his money back, but police said he was upset because they started laughing at him. The car’s passenger sprayed mace through the drive-thru window, according to a police report. The silver Nissan Maxima then sped away. Police said one employee was taken to the hospital.

10:28 p.m. – 2200 block of Reeves Rd. NE, police said a juvenile resident at Trumbull County Children Services told female staff members that he would make them his prostitutes. When a male staff member tried to calm him down, the boy punched him and hit him in the head with a crutch, according to a police report. Officers said the boy then broke a window with a fire extinguisher to get out of the building, damaged an employee’s car and ran away.

Wednesday, March 22

1:11 a.m. – Mahoning Ave. NW, a 911 caller said he was playing Pokemon GO in Perkins Park when a car drove on the grass. He said the people in the car gave him the finger and said they had guns. Police were able to find the car with two guns and ammo inside. Officers arrested all three occupants — 22-year-old Joel Taneri and 20-year-old Shane Turner, both of Warren, and 21-year-old Brittney Mayle, of Wooster. They are charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

3:18 p.m. – 1300 block of Buena Vista Ave. NE, a man reported a home burglary. He said he had two acquaintances over his house and thinks they came back later to steal his TV.

4:10 p.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr., a pregnant woman told police a man threw her to the ground in front of her apartment. She said he and a woman had been knocking on her door, trying to sell stolen clothes. She told them to stop knocking on her door when the man started arguing with her and threw her to the ground.

