Boardman crime activity: Woman reports threats after Facebook argument

Friday, March 17

1 a.m. — 7300 block of Tiffany South, officers were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to a suicidal male. Officers found the victim passed out in a car in the parking lot of the Springfield Grille. When officers woke the man up, he unlocked the door and got out very slowly, unable to stand on his own and slurring his speech. They found an open pill bottle, two orange pills, an open bottle of Crown Royal, an unloaded Walther PPK/S 9mm stainless steel handgun in a cloth holster, a loaded magazine with seven live rounds of ammo and $1,400 cash. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

12:30 p.m. — corner of South Ave. and Doral Dr., Melvin White, 55, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and soliciting without a permit. Officers saw White standing on the corner of South Ave. and Doral Dr. holding a cardboard sign saying, “Homeless, need help.” Officers questioned White and reported finding a 4-inch fixed blade kitchen knife inside a plastic water bottle fashioned into a sheath and a glass crack pipe in his pocket. Police said White accused officers of being “racist white devils” and said the pipe was not illegal, saying, “My body, my temple… I can put whatever I want in there.”

Saturday, March 18

12:49 a.m. — 40 W. Midlothian Blvd., Shaunte Williams, 40, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Williams was pulled over in a traffic stop and found to be under a license suspension, according to a report. After smelling suspected marijuana, officers searched the car and reported finding powder cocaine and heroin, syringes, a crack pipe with burnt residue and other drug paraphernalia. Police said Williams admitted to owning the backpack and purse that the items were in. She said she got addicted to opiates after a surgery and now relies on cocaine and heroin, a police report said.

Sunday, March 19

3:37 a.m. — a woman reported she was receiving death threats from a man on Facebook after arguing back and forth on the same Facebook post. She said the man told her, “I will f***ing slice your throat and drowned your with your blood, (sic).”

11:07 p.m. — 5000 block Forest Park Pl., reported theft of a maroon 1999 Toyota Camry.

Tuesday, March 21

4:33 p.m. — 25 Mill Creek Dr., Michael Rochford, 31, of Columbiana, and Gloria Daviduk, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools. A witness called police to report a burglary in process. When officers arrived, they found a back door and upstairs window open. Rochford and Daviduk were inside the house, according to a police report. Police said two backpacks were found with a men’s wallet, a hair grooming trimmer, a pry bar, two phones and an alarm clock inside.

Thursday, March 23

4:18 p.m. — 7100 block of Tiffany Blvd., Franklin Fleming, Jr., 57, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery. Officers were called to Marc’s in reference to a loss prevention officer physically fighting with an accused shoplifter. Fleming had taken two bottles of transmission fluid and walked out of the store without paying, police said. A police report says the loss prevention officer confronted Fleming and Fleming pushed back and tried to run away. The officer then grabbed his jacket, causing him to fall on the ground, and two other people helped hold him down until officers arrived. Fleming was found to have previous complaints against him for failure to comply and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

