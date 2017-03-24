Boardman woman dies in crash on Salt Springs Road

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Rachelle Anderson

By Published:
Accident generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman died in a crash in Youngstown on Thursday night.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Rachelle Anderson.

Investigators said Anderson was driving on the exit ramp of Salt Springs Road, 680 North when she went off the side of the road around 10:45 p.m.

The coroner said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and coroner’s office. Toxicology results are pending.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s