Canfield boys and girls lacrosse teams sweep Boardman

Matt Nielson scored 6 goals for the Cardinals as the boys won, 21-6 Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team defeated Boardman, 21-6 Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead and never looked back against the Spartans. Matt Nielson scored a game-high 6 goals for Canfield. Alex Patrello and Clay Cutrer each added 5 goals apiece.

Boardman was led by Dominic Barber with 4 goals. The Cardinals improve to 2-1 on the season and host Green Saturday at 2 PM.

The Canfield girls lacrosse team also beat Boardman Friday, by a final score of 16-2. They improve to 1-1 on the season.

