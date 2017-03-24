Gardeners itching to get outside should wait a few weeks to plant

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re wrapping up the first week of spring in the Valley and with 60s in the forecast this weekend, is it safe to grab the gloves and head out to the garden?

John Hinely, manager at Colonial Gardens in Vienna, said the weather has people thinking about lawn care but he said this time of year can be tricky.

“You don’t want to plant your annuals until after the last frost.”

The risk for frost will stick around through early May but with Easter just around the corner, Hinely said a lot of people are looking for spring colors.

“We’re going to have Easter flowers — tulips, hyacinths, and daisies.”

If you do want to start planting, he said the best option is to put them in pots. That way if there’s the risk of frost, you can bring them inside your garage.

“Once the flower does die down, you can put that bulb into the earth or into the garden and hopefully, that bulb will come back up next year naturally,” Hinely said.

If you’re itching to get out in the yard, he suggests clearing mulch beds and pruning.

“Don’t prune anything with a bud on it because that’s going to be flowering here this spring. But your evergreens, you can trim.”

Taylor Torella owns his own lawn care business. He said now is also a great time to make sure your equipment is in good shape.

“Blades changed, oil, spark plugs, have everything looked over.”

Torella suggested waiting until mid-April to mow the lawn. Mowing too early can damage the grass.

If you’re not a do-it-yourselfer, start getting quotes from companies now.

“People in this business get so busy and things get so hectic this time of year, you don’t want to get set back or fall out of thought. You want to call them as soon as possible,” Torella said.

He said when shopping around for a lawn care service, it’s important to make sure the company carries insurance.

