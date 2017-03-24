James M. Pregi Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for James M. Pregi age 70, of Hubbard who passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System.

James was born August 12, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Michael A. and Catherine A. Resatar Pregi.

He was a 1965 graduate of Hubbard High School.

James was a mixer truck driver for YBM, later a crane operator and union president for Ohio Steel & Wire of Youngstown and most recently a machine operator for WCI of Warren.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard and its folk group.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and camping.

He coached Little League Baseball and Midget League Football.

James was a veteran of the United States Army.

He will be sadly missed by his family, his wife, the former Elizabeth “Betsy” Bookwalter, whom he married November 13, 1965; his sons, Michael D. (Cheryl) Pregi of Drummond, Montana, Daniel J. (Vicky) Pregi and James A. Pregi both of Hubbard; his grandchildren Matthew, Jordan, Tyler, Caitlin, Lucas, Olivia and Kira and his great-grandchildren, Trent and Emma. He also leaves his sister, Nancy (Stephen) Chordas of Ocala, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie C. Pregi.

There will be calling hours on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and prayers on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 prior to the mass at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

James will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

