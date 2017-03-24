John T. Rodgers Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – John T. Rodgers, age 43, of Sharon, passed away Friday morning, March 24, 2017.

He was born in Farrell on December 16, 1973 a son of the late Gerald B. Rodgers and Barbara (Fox) Callen of Greenville.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School and received his associates degree as a machinist from the New Castle School of Trades.

He was employed as a machinist at Extream Machine and Fab in Hermitage.

John enjoyed his dogs and spending time with his niece and nephew.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Callen and her husband, Carl S. of Greenville; a brother Carl J. Callen and his wife, Nicole of Transfer; maternal grandmother, Mary Fox of Florida; a niece, Caitlyn and a nephew, Jonathan; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandmother, Lydia Spragg; maternal grandfather, Ervin Fox.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville. To view obituary visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.



