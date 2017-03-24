Letha E. DeBow Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Letha E. DeBow, 98, passed away on Friday, March 24 at her home.

She was born on July 3, 1918 in Washingtonville, Ohio, daughter to the late Leland and Mary (Ward) Bowker.

Formerly of Salem, Letha moved to the area in 1937 and married Harold L. DeBow. They celebrated 55 years together before he passed in September of 1992.

Letha enjoyed playing BINGO and spending her winters in Florida. She will also be remembered for her many crafts including her knitting, quilting and crocheting.

Left to cherish Letha’s memory are her children, Hal J. (Carol) DeBow and Judy (Jack) Harper; her grandchildren, Duane Bowker, Daryl Bowker, Dan DeBow, Alan Harper, Troy DeBow and Brad Harper; her 13 great-grandchildren and her six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Letha is preceded in death by her daughter, Frieda Bowker; her grandson, Eric DeBow; her daughter-in-law, Marlene DeBow and her siblings, Mildred, Lena, Frieda, Wallace, William, Mary Mae, Harry, Ruth and Betty Lee.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 27, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield Niles Rd., where funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Kerr Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

