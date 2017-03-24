Man facing charges after eating pancakes in middle of Florida roadway

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and his friend are facing charges after he was seen on Facebook eating pancakes in the middle of a busy Lakeland, Florida roadway on Friday.

Police received a call about the man, later identified as 21-year-old Kiaron Thomas, sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

The caller told police the man was sitting in a chair with a small table in front of him, eating what appeared to be pancakes.

“There is a gentleman sitting in the middle of the road with a folding table, eating,” one caller said.

The next call to 911 was not as nice.

“One of the guys has got a mouth full of gold teeth, cussing everybody. It ain’t unusual, they’re fools,” the caller said.

Responding officers were unable to locate him until a video was later posted to Facebook and shared with police.

Several people tagged the video with Thomas’ name.

He was interviewed and admitted it was a prank.

Travis Riley is a self-proclaimed comedian and said the stunt was meant as a joke.

“I’m a comedian, so I just make a lot of funny videos.”

Lakeland police were not amused.

“I think they are stupid. It may have been a prank and it wasn’t a good idea because you’re putting other people in danger,” Sergeant Gary Gross said.

Thomas’ actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction, according to police.

He was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

