Number of overdoses pushes over 100 in Trumbull Co. this month



TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Drug overdoses continue in Trumbull County at an alarming rate. There have been 25 more overdoses just in the past week.

For the period of March 1 through March 21, there have been 107 overdoses in the county. There were only 45 for the entire month of February.

On Monday, WKBN 27 First News reported 16 of those overdoses ended with someone dying. The Trumbull County Coroner reports no one has died since Monday.

The death toll for the year so far is 30. If it continues, it would surpass the 104 people who died from drugs last year.

April Caraway of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board testified in Columbus Thursday about the problem.

“I gave them our numbers for March and if we continued to do what we’re doing now, we could have maybe 120 deaths this year,” she said. “That’s the highest we’ve ever seen and we need some help with this.”

Caraway said the reaction of the committee members was positive, but she knows it was just the first step in the legislative budget process.

