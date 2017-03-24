Police identify stabbing suspect who officer fired at near OSU campus

Police believe the incident started as a fight between the suspect and a third person who came over to the house near The Ohio State University in Columbus

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
A woman was stabbed in the neck near Ohio State University in Columbus.
Courtesy: WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s stabbing and police-involved shooting.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds to her neck Thursday afternoon after police said her roommate stabbed her in the neck in a house on Neil Avenue near The Ohio State University campus.

Sergeant Rich Weiner said police believe the incident started as a fight between the suspect and a third person who came over to the house.

Officer Frank Miller, a 17-year veteran with CPD, fired at the suspect as police pursued him. The suspect, 22-year-old Ezra Isa Malik Cason, was not hit by Miller’s bullet. Cason has been charged with harassment with a bodily fluid (F5) and felonious assault (F2). He was taken to Wexner Medical Center with self-inflicted wounds and is in stable condition.

Officer Joseph Abdalla (CREDIT: Columbus Division of Police)

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, is in stable condition. Police said officer Joseph Abdalla saved her life by retrieving a first aid kit from his vehicle and helping her until paramedics arrived.

Police said they do not know why Cason stabbed her.

.

