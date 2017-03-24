Youngstown police investigate homicide at house where man was previously found shot

Youngstown police investigate a shooting on Atkinson Ave.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide at the same house where officers found a shooting victim earlier this month.

Police and emergency crews have converged on a house in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue. The call came in about 6:30 a.m.

Police have not yet named the victim.

On March 8, Javel Bates was shot near a home on Josephine Avenue and then drove to his brother’s house on Atkinson Avenue. The same house where police are investigating a homicide today.

Police said Bates was sitting in a car when someone inside the house fired several shots at him. He then drove to his brother’s house on Atkinson Avenue.

Bates was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with critical injuries.

Police said Bates knew the shooter but didn’t give a motive for the shooting.

Police haven’t named a suspect.

In 2011, Bates was a suspect in an aggravated burglary and fled from police. He later pleaded guilty to felony charges of fleeing and eluding and was sentenced to two years in prison.

