Police looking for suspect who shot 2 on Youngstown’s south side

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Hillman Street near Grovewood Manor apartments

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are still looking for the shooter who injured two in Youngstown Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Hillman Street.

Investigators said a car pulled up in front of a vacant building, where the shooting took place.

Two people were shot.

One of the victims was found in front of the vacant building while another was found near Grovewood Manor apartments.

They were both conscious when they were taken to the hospital, but their names and conditions are unknown.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots but didn’t hear anything.

Police are now securing the scene during their investigation.

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. Tune into WKBN 27 First News at 6 p.m. for the latest developments.

Police are still looking for the shooter who injured two in Youngstown Friday afternoon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s