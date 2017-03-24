Police looking for suspect who shot 2 on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are still looking for the shooter who injured two in Youngstown Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Hillman Street.

Investigators said a car pulled up in front of a vacant building, where the shooting took place.

Two people were shot.

One of the victims was found in front of the vacant building while another was found near Grovewood Manor apartments.

They were both conscious when they were taken to the hospital, but their names and conditions are unknown.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots but didn’t hear anything.

Police are now securing the scene during their investigation.

