Rural school districts say state funding formula is unfair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Fighting for rural school funding, school leaders from several local school districts took a trip to Columbus earlier this week to testify.

Educators from Beaver Local, Columbiana, Leetonia and the Columbiana County Educational Service Center testified at the Statehouse about state education funding. They say rural schools aren’t getting a fair cut of the budget, and the formula for distributing government money needs to be fixed.

The state funding that a district receives is based on a formula, which takes into account enrollment and the property wealth of a district.

Rural school districts say this system has its flaws because urban districts are often allotted much more of the budget.

Beaver Local Schools Treasurer Stacy Williams said they are hoping to see a shift in funding for the county before the budget is finalized this summer.

“We continue to ask our people to do more with less, and if you ask any other rural school, they’ll tell you the same thing,” she said.

She added, “There needs to be a fair formula. There’s no reason in the world a city kid is worth more than a kid in rural America.”

Leetonia Superintendent Robert Mehno has crunched the numbers. He said urban schools are getting almost $500 more per child than rural schools in this budget.

He doesn’t believe the formula takes inconsistencies into account.

“Even though the average change is that rural school’s property taxes have increased and urbans have decreased, that’s not consistent across the state,” he said.

Columbiana Schools Superintendent Don Mook told lawmakers that students leaving for charter or private schools take $6,000 from the district. He added that the playing field needs to be leveled throughout the state.

“Put school-choice options on the same mandates, the same regulations and the same rigorous course work that we have here, that we have to place for our students,” he said.