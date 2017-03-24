Storm Team 27: Mild temperatures this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Warm air is here for the weekend! Look for lows to fall into the mid to upper 50’s through Saturday morning. Saturday will feature high temperatures that will range from the Low 60’s across northern Trumbull and Mercer counties to 70° possible across Columbiana county. There is a small chance for shower north of I-80.

A better chance for showers or thunderstorms into Sunday afternoon and evening. Warm air will stay through the weekend. Showers will stick around through early next week.

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers north of I-80. (30%)

High: 66

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 63 Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 51 Low: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(40%)

High: 53 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.

High: 50 Low: 43

