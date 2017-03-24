Storm Team 27: Rain moving out, heat moving in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:.

Light rain showers will start off the day but we will see heat and sunshine return by this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight clouds will move in and only allow our low to drop to near 50. Then Saturday we will start the day off dry with temperatures climbing back into 60s. There is a slight chance for a late afternoon showers. The chance for rain will continue this weekend with more showers and even thunderstorms on Sunday. Then for next week the chance for showers and more thunderstorms will continue with highs continuing to be in the 60s. A cold front will drop us back near freezing by the end of the week but temperatures will rebound leading into next weekend.

Forecast:

Friday: Rain moves out. Decreasing clouds. Partly sunny by afternoon.

High: 66

Friday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 64 Low: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 52

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 47 Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers.(30%)

High: 56 Low: 32

