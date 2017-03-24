Three people dead, one other injured in Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Three people have died and one is in the hospital after a west Columbus fire.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, four people were transported to the hospital.

Martin says a 16-year-old, her mother, and grandmother have all died. Her father is in serious condition.

The call went out at approximately 3 a.m. on the 5000 block of Cherry Creek Parkway North.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after the first crews arrived on scene. According to firefighters, they didn’t hear smoke alarms in the house when they arrived.

One of the victims was able to get out of the fire on their own, while three were pulled out by firefighters. Two were taken through bedroom windows, while one was brought out the front door.

The street is blocked while firefighters and medics work on the scene.

There is no cause reported for the fire at this time.

