Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship winners recognized

The top prize went to Alec Cole, a Trumbull Career and Technical Center student

The WKBN 27 Caring for our Community campaign recognized six high school students on Friday. They were the winners in the 12th annual Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship competition.

Two hundred teenagers from across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys submitted public service announcements highlighting the charitable organization of their choice.

The top prize went to Alec Cole, a Trumbull Career and Technical Center student. He wrote a PSA, which will air soon and spotlight the Animal Welfare League.

“It’s very important to me. I think it’s an immense honor to have won this, to stand out over 200 people, they said, and to know that I have those skills to write like that means a lot to me,” Cole said.

Cole won a state title last week for a video production piece he did on tire safety, and he’ll represent TCTC in a national competition during May.

