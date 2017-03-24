Warren man indicted on compelling prostitution charges

Related Coverage Warren man facing compelling prostitution charges involving minor

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man charged with sex crimes out of Niles has been indicted by the Trumbull County grand jury.

Derwin Norman, Jr., 21, is charged with illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, compelling prostitution and escape.

A police report says officers were initially investigating a possible burglary when they found Norman inside the home. During a sweep, they also located a teenager who had been reported missing.

Investigators said they found evidence showing prostitution or human trafficking had been taking place.

Norman is also accused of trying to escape from officers after his arrest.

Norman remains in the Trumbull County Jail. He’s due in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Court on Tuesday for his arraignment.