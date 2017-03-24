Youngstown mayor discusses cleanup projects at Chamber breakfast



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local business leaders got together Friday morning for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s annual Good Morning Youngstown breakfast.

The event took place at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Different businesses and organizations from all across Youngstown listened to Mayor John McNally give his update on the city. He talked about the demolition and cleanup projects happening around the city.

The mayor said it’s not just about the people living in Youngstown.

“I think those types of cleanup programs are important, not only for our residents to see on a daily basis but for the business folks who might not always live in Youngstown are coming down our main corridors or coming in on 680 to see things improving in Youngstown,” he said.

Normally, the mayor is the only one speaking at the breakfast. This year, however, Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip, Mitchell Joseph of West Coast Chill and Heidi Daniel of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley also gave remarks.