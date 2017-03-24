Youngstown symphony takes show on the road for special audience

The traveling orchestra visits different schools, using music to teach about different cultures in America

By Published:
Youngstown symphony

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Dobbins Elementary in Poland were treated to a special performance this week by the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.

What makes the performance so unique is that the students had the show come to them. It’s all a part of the Youngstown Symphony’s Young People’s Concert series.

The traveling orchestra visits different schools, using music to teach about different cultures in America.

Dobbins Elementary got its music program back about three years ago after losing it to budget cuts. Even still, things like busing issues and time constraints make it difficult for field trips. With the Young People’s Concert performances, the field trip comes to them.

“We do all we can to supplement whole child education in a very short school day, quite honestly. To expose them at this age is the most important thing,” said Principal Michael Daley.

Often times, budget constraints force cuts to arts programs. That is why those at the orchestra take their show on the road.

“This provides an opportunity for children who would not otherwise be involved in music to have one or two opportunities a year,” said Patricia Syak, Youngstown Symphony.

Nearly 650 students got to see the performance Wednesday – learning about the rich musical history brought to America from immigrants around the world. Symphony Director Randall Fleischer said the performances are active. Fleischer helps to narrate the show and get the kids involved.

“We have kids clapping to the beat. We have them raising their hands when they hear this. We have them singing along, do body percussion,” Fleischer said.

Not only does music help with language and history, it can help inspire children. Fleischer this age is a perfect audience because they haven’t learned any of the stereotypes yet about classical music.

“They haven’t learned that it is not cool. They like what they like at this age, which makes for me, this kind of audience, one of the more satisfying audiences to perform for,” Fleischer said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s