Arrests made at pro-Trump rally in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – KCBS-TV reports that people were arrested after fights broke out during a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.

The TV station says that about 12:30 p.m. Saturday fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. KCBS reports that one person was pepper-sprayed by a demonstrator and another was punched.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray and was set upon by a group of Trump supporters.

Huntington Beach police did not confirm the number of arrests, the TV station reported.

