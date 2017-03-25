Arrests made at pro-Trump rally in California

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Center for Mobility, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – KCBS-TV reports that people were arrested after fights broke out during a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.

The TV station says that about 12:30 p.m. Saturday fights broke out between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. KCBS reports that one person was pepper-sprayed by a demonstrator and another was punched.

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the organizer of the event with pepper spray and was set upon by a group of Trump supporters.

Huntington Beach police did not confirm the number of arrests, the TV station reported.

