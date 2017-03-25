Calliopi G. “Clara” Graham Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Calliopi “Clara” G. Graham, 91, passed away Saturdy, March 25, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 22, 1925, in Samos, Greece, the daughter of the late John and Stamatia (Dilanas) Vouroudis.

Clara came to Warren in 1947.

She previously worked at G.M. Fab, Buena Vista and AVI.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Fournotiko Society and the Philoptochos Society.

She enjoyed cooking, bingo, going to casinos and spending precious time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister.

She is survived by her children, Andrew (Diane) Graham of Howland, Evette (Nick) Kotsatos of Howland, Maria Graham of Warren and Steve (Suzanne) Graham of Warren; eleven grandchildren, Andy (Andrea), Jason, Christopher, Justin (Jackie), Amber and Jacquelyn (Jim) Graham, Heather (Brent), Nelson, Elias (Pauline) Kotsatos, Stella (Brian), Angelo, Kelly (Alex) Mantalis and Stephanie (Dan) Kracker; sixteen great-grandchildren and a sister, Penelope “Penny” Amorganos of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gust “Andrew” Graham, who passed away August 23, 1972; grandchild, Taylor Diane Nelson; one brother and six sisters.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. Trisagion service and Wednesday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Clara’s name for the future St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Icon Fund 429 High St. Warren, Ohio 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to view this obituary, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to the Graham family.



